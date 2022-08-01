NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.90. 217,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,102,923. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $263,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

