NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.71. 204,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,102,923. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.89. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $793,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

