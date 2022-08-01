NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,923. The firm has a market cap of $166.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

