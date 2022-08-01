NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.93. 225,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,102,923. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

