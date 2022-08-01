NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 13,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,499,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital set a $16.50 price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at $349,172,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock worth $77,924,360. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

