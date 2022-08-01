NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 13,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,499,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital set a $16.50 price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 7.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Insider Transactions at NexTier Oilfield Solutions
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.