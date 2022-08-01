Nicholas Tzitzon Sells 2,822 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $453.26. 60,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 495.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.62 and its 200 day moving average is $505.32.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $556.00 target price (down from $575.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ServiceNow by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

