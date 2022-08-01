Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,881 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $82,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

DE stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $340.58. 27,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,111. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

