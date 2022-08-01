Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,164,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 254,335 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences makes up approximately 2.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.94% of Exact Sciences worth $361,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after buying an additional 827,948 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after buying an additional 1,203,450 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,784,000 after buying an additional 413,713 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,388,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,922,000 after buying an additional 406,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,782,000 after buying an additional 76,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

EXAS stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $46.83. 41,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $110.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

