Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,484,377 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,082,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484,377 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for 1.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $143,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Roblox by 1,882.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.50. 433,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,739,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

