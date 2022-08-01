Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.03

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.
Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.
Nine Dragons Paper Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%.
About Nine Dragons Paper
Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.
