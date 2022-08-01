NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.68

Shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 21661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

Further Reading

