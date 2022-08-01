Nord Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $318,320.00 (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $318,320.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001350 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00635481 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,194,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.