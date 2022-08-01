Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $251.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.