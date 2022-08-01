NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NORMA Group from €36.00 ($36.73) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NORMA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOEJF stock remained flat at $26.50 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.