NorthRock Partners LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $500.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $455.56 and a 200-day moving average of $505.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.18.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.