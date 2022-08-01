NorthRock Partners LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in WestRock by 16.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,253 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $337,501,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,945,000 after buying an additional 90,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $262,710,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in WestRock by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,401,000 after buying an additional 732,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $42.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. WestRock has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.