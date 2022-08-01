NorthRock Partners LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,604 shares of company stock worth $4,540,199. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $109.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.60.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

