NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,919,000 after buying an additional 999,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after buying an additional 863,190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,145,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,956,000 after buying an additional 695,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,406 shares of company stock worth $1,852,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

AEP opened at $98.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

