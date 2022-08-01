NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.2% during the first quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

