NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 16,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $113.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

