Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.64.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NOC traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $475.63. 930,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,577. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.