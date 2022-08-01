NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on August 12th

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 104.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 129.0%.

NS stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.38 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 86.48% and a net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in NuStar Energy by 82.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

