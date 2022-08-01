Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Down 28.4% in July

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

JQC traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 417,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,519. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Featured Stories

