Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 153,706 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,333. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.