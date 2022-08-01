Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 335,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.42. 2,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,333. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
