Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 335,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.42. 2,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,333. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter worth $108,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.