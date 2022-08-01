Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$83.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Price Performance

Nuvei stock opened at C$44.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81. Nuvei has a 12 month low of C$38.38 and a 12 month high of C$180.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$51.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.16.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.