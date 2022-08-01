nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.95. 47,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,815. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,082,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in nVent Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

