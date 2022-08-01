nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$720.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.27 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NVT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.85. 65,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 40.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 558.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 207,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 176,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 24.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 158,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after acquiring an additional 152,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Stories

