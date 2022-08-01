Ocean Protocol Trading 9.1% Higher This Week (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $118.61 million and $15.11 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000842 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,987.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004456 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00133147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.