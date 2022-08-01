Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,179. Olin has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Analysts expect that Olin will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

