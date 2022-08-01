Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $2.00 on Top Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00008679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 26% against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,362 coins and its circulating supply is 563,046 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

