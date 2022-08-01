ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of ON traded down $3.86 on Monday, reaching $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 599,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

