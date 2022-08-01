ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.
ON Semiconductor Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of ON traded down $3.86 on Monday, reaching $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 599,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor
In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.