OneSpan (OSPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect OneSpan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OneSpan Price Performance
NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $11.07 on Monday. OneSpan has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $443.03 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
About OneSpan
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneSpan (OSPN)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.