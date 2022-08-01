OneSpan (OSPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect OneSpan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $11.07 on Monday. OneSpan has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $443.03 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OneSpan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OneSpan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in OneSpan by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 24.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in OneSpan by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

