Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $246.11 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. Ontology has a market capitalization of $246.11 million and $22.73 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00100947 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00035489 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00253047 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00038218 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

