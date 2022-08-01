Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Short Interest Up 31.1% in July

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,300 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 523,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPRT. Barclays dropped their price target on Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

OPRT traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $9.03. 2,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,135. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.05. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

