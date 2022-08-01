Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) versus Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 27.28% 12.91% 1.00% Walker & Dunlop 20.65% 18.99% 6.01%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Walker & Dunlop 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Orange County Bancorp and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $171.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.81%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Walker & Dunlop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 2.47 $21.29 million $4.14 8.12 Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 2.96 $265.76 million $8.48 13.28

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp. Orange County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Orange County Bancorp pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walker & Dunlop pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Orange County Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Orange County Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates 14 full-service branches and one loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, CMBS conduits, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

