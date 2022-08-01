Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) EVP Sells $1,039,107.04 in Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.28. 2,398,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,193. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.43.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

