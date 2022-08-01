Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
OTSKY stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,856. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $22.86.
Otsuka Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otsuka (OTSKY)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.