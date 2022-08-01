Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

OTSKY stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,856. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.