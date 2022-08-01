Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.83-7.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

OTTR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.76. 221,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,726. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,569,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the first quarter worth $4,741,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 31.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 59,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 11.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

