Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.70. Approximately 34,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,095,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

OSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 272.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

