Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PKG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.68. 10,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,815. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.48.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $143.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.