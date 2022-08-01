Pakcoin (PAK) Trading Up 17.4% Over Last Week

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $211,846.53 and $2,512.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Pakcoin Profile
Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pakcoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
