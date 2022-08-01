PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Update

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
PARTS iD Stock Performance
Shares of PARTS iD stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,577. PARTS iD has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $8.24.
About PARTS iD
