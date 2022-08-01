Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.55, but opened at $17.00. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 31,321 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTEN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,633,744.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,333 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,161 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,647,000. Ascribe Capital LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,814,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -7.44%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

