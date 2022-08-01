Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Paylocity Stock Performance
PCTY stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,739. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.28.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity
Institutional Trading of Paylocity
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,953,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $232.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.63.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
