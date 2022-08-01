Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,739. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,719 shares of company stock worth $24,939,262. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,953,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $232.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.63.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

