PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.1% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 2.8 %

PayPal stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.94. 304,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,798,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.