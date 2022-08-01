PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Sells $231,250.00 in Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 12,500 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $231,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,282,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,727,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PBF Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBFX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.40. 394,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,067. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.37. PBF Logistics LP has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.78 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 59.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Logistics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PBF Logistics

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.