Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stake Raised by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 906,143 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up about 21.3% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 1.11% of Pembina Pipeline worth $231,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,920 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,099,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 353,779 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $7,652,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,865,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,546,000 after purchasing an additional 158,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA opened at $38.18 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

