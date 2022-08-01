Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 36,949 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,080,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.05% of Sangoma Technologies worth $19,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SANG. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $7,375,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANG traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $166.16 million and a PE ratio of -20.95.

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $55.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

