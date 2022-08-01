Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,348 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BASE. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Couchbase by 81.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $9,258,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 355,145 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 210,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Couchbase by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Stock Up 0.1 %

Couchbase stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,808. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Couchbase Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.